Maggie's Restaurant in Westminster MD Launches Exciting Summer Music Series
A Carroll County Tradition: Live Music, Great Food at Maggie's Restaurant in Westminster. Located at 310 E. Green St, Westminster, MD 21157.
Live music has an incredible ability to create memorable experiences. We hope our guests will join us in celebrating the talents of these exceptional artists while enjoying a fantastic evening.”WESTMINSTER, MD, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maggie's Restaurant, a beloved local establishment renowned for its delicious cuisine and vibrant atmosphere, is thrilled to announce the launch of their highly anticipated Summer Music Series.
— Thomas Zippelli
Beginning June 2nd, 2023, Maggie's Restaurant will host live music in Westminster Maryland every Friday night all summer, offering guests a delightful evening of entertainment and relaxation.
The Summer Music Series at Maggie's Restaurant aims to create an inviting and enjoyable environment for patrons to unwind and revel in the rich sounds of talented local musicians.
With a diverse lineup of exceptional artists, each Friday night promises a unique and memorable experience for music enthusiasts of all tastes.
The schedule for Maggie's Summer Music Series in June is as follows:
June 2nd: Mark Baxter - Mark Baxter returns with solo acoustic guitar and piano along with his trio and quartet. Relaxing music from multiple decades.
June 9th: The Roger Sine Trio - The Roger Sine Trio featuring Joe Clark and John Russell Mayer or Chris Koehler is a popular local group performing in the Hanover/Gettysburg/Westminster,MD area. It includes two guitars and a percussionist performing classic hits from the 60's through today with an emphasis on smooth vocals and exciting instrumental breaks.
June 16th: Chris Talentino - Chris has been writing, performing, and producing songs since 1997. From Jazz to Pop/Rock Chris covers a wide genre of music with Acoustic or Electric Guitar, Chris performs a blend of his unique originals as well as a multitude of cover songs.
June 23rd: The Learned Doctors - – a group of Maryland's most talented cover artists who are just what the doctor ordered to cure your fever for 90's Pop/Rock (with a generous helping of 70's, 80's, and 00's music), all while taking requests and adding some surprises into the mix. The side effects of their performances are undeniable – moving feet, shaking of the booty, cheering, and an all-around good time. As experts in the field, you can trust their prescription for the ultimate entertainment experience.
June 30th: 2 Suspects - Two Suspects duo with Paul McGill & Keith Goodwin. Playing a variety of rock covers ranging from classic to modern, spanning almost four decades.
All shows will commence promptly at 8:00 PM, allowing guests to savor their exquisite meals before immersing themselves in the musical performances. The intimate ambiance of Maggie's Restaurant provides an exceptional setting for attendees to connect with the music on a deeper level, creating a remarkable synergy between the artists and the audience. Get a look at Maggies Menu Here.
"We are absolutely thrilled to bring the Summer Music Series to our patrons," said Thomas ZIppelli, owner of Maggie's Restaurant. "Live music has an incredible ability to create memorable experiences and forge connections. We hope our guests will join us in celebrating the talents of these exceptional artists while enjoying a fantastic evening of delectable cuisine and joyful melodies."
Maggie's Restaurant invites music enthusiasts and food lovers alike to come together and experience the Summer Music Series. With an extensive menu featuring a fusion of traditional and contemporary flavors, paired with a carefully curated selection of beverages, guests are guaranteed a complete sensory experience that will leave them eagerly anticipating their next visit.
For more information on Maggie's Restaurant and the Summer Music Series, please visit our website at www.maggiesrestaurant.com or contact us at contact@maggiesrestaurant.com. You can also visit us in person at 310 E. Green Street, Westminster, MD 21157. We look forward to welcoming you!
About Maggie's Restaurant:
Maggie's Restaurant in Westminster is a Carroll County tradition of hospitality and great food for over 44 years. Established in 1979, Maggie's has been a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike, known for its warm and inviting atmosphere and exceptional cuisine. Recently, in 2021, Maggie's underwent a complete renovation, elevating the dining experience to new heights.
The renovation at Maggie's Restaurant has brought exciting changes, including the addition of a beautiful outdoor patio where guests can enjoy their meals amidst a picturesque setting. Inside, the dining rooms have been tastefully redecorated, creating a comfortable and stylish ambiance that complements the restaurant's rich history.
In addition to its regular dining services, Maggie's now offers a brand-new private event space, perfect for hosting special occasions, parties, and corporate gatherings. Whether it's an intimate celebration or a larger gathering, Maggie's can accommodate the needs of any event, providing exceptional service and a memorable experience for all attendees.
Maggie's Restaurant takes pride in its commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and delicious food, ensuring that every guest feels welcome and leaves with a smile. With its long-standing tradition and recent renovations, Maggie's remains dedicated to offering an unforgettable dining experience that reflects the true essence of Carroll County's hospitality.
