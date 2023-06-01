FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 30, 2023

Bowser Administration Honors 5 DC Leaders with 2023 Sustainability Awards

WASHINGTON, DC –The Bowser Administration, through the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), honored five entities at the 2023 District Sustainability Awards for their outstanding environmental leadership. The winners were announced by DOEE Interim Director Richard Jackson in a YouTube short film that marked the 24th annual commemoration of this event.



“In the District of Columbia, we see sustainability as balancing the environmental, economic, and social equity needs of the community – while always planning ahead for the next generation, and the one after that,” said Jackson. “These leaders in sustainability are the perfect examples of what that balance looks like at the community level. With their continued commitment they have made Washington, DC a leader in preparing for a greener and more resilient future. We thank them for their invaluable contributions, congratulate all our awardees, and hope more follow their lead.”



The awardees support Mayor Bowser’s Sustainable DC plan in the areas of healthy food access, clean energy, stormwater retention, green building construction and management, environmental education, and sustainable waste management. The judges consider not only the creativity and sustainability of the awardees’ practices but also how their efforts reduce inequity in the District.

The 2023 award winners are below.

