LEPI COMMUNITY IN GAO-BUGOTU TAKES DELIVERY OF NEW REST HOUSE

Lepi community in Gao-Bugotu Constituency, Isabel Province on Saturday 27 May 2023 took delivery of a new Rest House, thanks for the partnership between the Member of Parliament, Provincial Member for Japuana Ward and communities for support to the project success.

“In any community setting, Rest House/Guest House is the heart of the community which symbolise love, caring and unity,” Judith Vaslyn, a Japuana Ward Treasurer said while speaking on behalf of the Lepi women and children at the official handing over of their community Rest House in Lepi, Saturday last week.

“This event marked an important milestone in the history of Lepi Community.

“This is where the community can accommodate their guests, visitors and strangers, it shows the heart and life of that particular community,” Ms Vaslyn said.

Vaslyn said the benefits of this Rest House are not only for Lepi Japuana Community but it also covers people within Isabel Island and the nation as a whole.

“It is not a mistake for the National Government through our MP Hon. Samuel Manetoali and Provincial Government through our Provincial Member Hon. Tony Vahia to assist us to build this infrastructure, we believe you are there for such purposes.

“The handing over today is a gesture of genuine partnership between our government leaders and communities. For us to achieve greater things and develop our communities, we must work together. So, partnership is the only way forward,” she added.

Ms Vaslyn thanked MP Hon. Manetoali and MPA Hon. Vahia for their efforts, commitment and support rendered towards the success of the project.

She also acknowledged resource owners, communities and other stakeholders for their contribution towards the much-needed project.

“This rest house will not only bring in income for the community, but this is a place where we will show our visitors and friends the love and care we have towards them,” she said.

Japuana Ward Development Committee Treasurer Judith Vaslyn delivers her remarks.

MRD representative, Principal Planning Officer John Pilumate, recognized the leadership and vision of MP Manetoali, MPA Hon. Vahia and Lepi community toward their constituency and Isabel Province.

He said such collaboration is profound adding the only way forward for us to develop our rural areas to improve social and economic livelihood of our people is through partnership.

Meanwhile, Gao/Bugotu Constituency Project Officer Francis Pilau said it is always the commitment of the constituency office to assist communities that always take the lead in such community development initiatives.

“On behalf of our MP Manetoali, we acknowledged the contribution of everyone toward the success of this project.

“Everyone of us are drivers of rural development and so the constituency office would like to also recognise the role of MPA Vahia and the important role of Japuana Ward Committee in driving development in our rural areas especially in Japuana Ward.

“The funds which our constituency office received through the Ministry of Rural Development is yours and we will always make sure it reaches you and your communities through such community projects like this and through individual supports like school fees and other income generating initiatives.

“Although our operations are governed by separate acts of Parliament, we only have one objective and that is to improve the social and economic livelihood of our rural people,” Mr Pilau stressed.

Lepi Rest House project was started in year 2020. This is just one of the many successful community projects funded by CDF in collaboration with the Isabel Provincial Government through MPAs and communities in the constituency.

MRD understands that some projects are ongoing and scheduled for official handovers to communities in the coming weeks and months while some are already launched and handed over in recent years.

The handover ceremony was attended by attended by Deputy Premier of Isabel and MPA for Japuana Ward, Honourable Vahia, MPA for Kolomola Ward Honourable Donald Gordon, Isabel Provincial Assembly Speaker Lawrence Kile, MRD Principal Planning Officer John Pilumate, Isabel Provincial Government Officials and Gao/Bugotu Constituency Project Officer Francis Pilau.

CDF is a programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

The newly handed over Rest House.

Some of Lepi and surrounding community members who attended the program.

Happy mothers celebrate as they hit the ground dancing to the music entertainments.

MRD Principal Planning Officer John Pilumate delivering his remarks on behalf of the Ministry at Lepi.

Lepi community members who are part of the handover program.

– MRD Press