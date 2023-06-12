KinderGard Introduces Baby Safety Childproofing Cabinet Lock, Aligned with Product Safety Recommendations

Baby Proofing Cabinet Lock from KinderGard Latch mechanism of the new patent-pending KinderGard Cabinet Lock. KinderGard Brand Logo

Use Safety Latches and Locks for cabinets and drawers in kitchens, bathrooms and other areas to help prevent poisonings and other injuries.

We have created a lock that exceeds the industry standards, providing parents and caregivers with an exceptional tool to safeguard their children from potential harm.” — David Happe, President, KinderGard