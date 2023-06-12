KinderGard Introduces Baby Safety Childproofing Cabinet Lock, Aligned with Product Safety Recommendations
We have created a lock that exceeds the industry standards, providing parents and caregivers with an exceptional tool to safeguard their children from potential harm.”TARPON SPRINGS, FL, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KinderGard®, the trusted leader in child safety solutions since 1974, proudly unveils its latest patent-pending innovation, the KinderGard Baby Safety Childproofing Cabinet Lock. This revolutionary product is in line with the recommendations set forth by expert product safety recommendations for using cabinet locks to keep kids safe. KinderGard aims to provide unparalleled protection for infants and toddlers, effectively preventing poisonings and other injuries caused by accessing hazardous substances within cabinets and drawers.
The KinderGard Baby Safety Childproofing Cabinet Lock is the culmination of meticulous research and development efforts, addressing the urgent need for a reliable and user-friendly solution to keep curious children safe. By implementing a proprietary latching mechanism and adhering to the highest safety standards, KinderGard has created a cabinet lock that offers unrivaled security and peace of mind for parents and caregivers across the globe.
"We are excited to introduce the KinderGard Baby Safety Childproofing Cabinet Lock, a breakthrough product that sets a new benchmark for child safety in homes," said David Happe, CEO of KinderGard. "We have created a lock that exceeds the industry standards, providing parents and caregivers with an exceptional tool to safeguard their children from potential harm."
The KinderGard Baby Safety Childproofing Cabinet Lock encompasses a new patent-pending locking mechanism along with a simple yet strong adhesive application that make it the ultimate choice for securing cabinets and drawers. Its robust construction ensures durability, while its discreet design seamlessly integrates into any home decor. The lock's user-friendly spinning dial mechanism enables easy one-handed access for adults while effectively preventing young children from gaining access.
"Use Safety Latches and Locks for cabinets and drawers in kitchens, bathrooms and other areas to help prevent poisonings and other injuries. Safety latches and locks on cabinets and drawers can help prevent children from gaining access to medicines, laundry detergent, household cleaners, matches, or cigarette lighters, as well as knives and other sharp objects." - Consumer Product Safety Commission
The KinderGard Baby Safety Childproofing Cabinet Lock will be available for purchase through KinderGard's official website (www.kindergard.com) and select retailers including Amazon.com/kindergard , eBay, Walmart.com and others starting June 12, 2023. For more information about the product and to explore other child safety solutions offered by KinderGard, please visit the KinderGard.com website or contact their customer support team at (888)434-6471.
About KinderGard: KinderGard is a trusted provider of innovative child safety solutions, committed to developing products that effectively protect children from potential hazards in the home. With a focus on excellence, KinderGard strives to offer parents and caregivers peace of mind, enabling them to create a secure and nurturing environment for their little ones. KinderGard® is a registered trademark.
