Contact: Liz Martins, Public Information Officer

Phone: (775) 687-0772

E-mail: emartins@doi.nv.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, June 1, 2023

Nevada Division of Insurance files court petition to place Friday Health Plans of Nevada in receivership

CARSON CITY, NV – Nevada Insurance Commissioner, Scott Kipper, has filed legal action with the Nevada District Court to place Friday Health Plans of Nevada under regulatory supervision. This action will allow the Commissioner to assume oversight and management of the day-to-day operations of the company, while performing a thorough financial analysis.

Friday Health Plans of Nevada is a Nevada-domiciled health insurance company and a subsidiary of Colorado-based Friday Health Plan Group. The company has been licensed to sell insurance in Nevada since May 2020 and currently has approximately 2,805 policyholders in Nevada.

“The primary responsibility of the Division of Insurance is to protect the consumers of the state,” said Insurance Commissioner Scott Kipper. “Through this receivership, we can further evaluate the health of the company and determine how to best serve the interests of Nevadans.”

Policyholders’ contracts will remain in effect and members will need to continue to pay their premiums in accordance with the terms of their policies to ensure there is no disruption to their coverage. Once the court places the company in receivership, the Commissioner, through an appointed special deputy receiver, will communicate with policyholders during the receivership process.

Information may also be accessed through the Nevada Division of Insurance website at doi.nv.gov or by calling the Division of Insurance at (888) 872-3234.

Click here to view a file stamped copy of the petition.

