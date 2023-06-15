Life Insurance Dallas Public Life and Annuity GAAP Insurers Experience Mixed Growth
Life Insurance Companies in Dallas
Top Health & Life insurance agents in Dallas, says GAAP insurer revenue being down 12% doesn’t change the fact that these companies showed growth in 2022.
One of the top health and life insurance agents in Dallas, says time will tell how the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact GAAP insurer revenue, though numbers should rise considerably.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Life insurance Dallas, specifically publicly traded U.S. life/annuity insurance companies, reportedly saw a mixed bag of growth in 2022 as premiums remained on the rise but were met by declines in investment and fee income.
— Rick Thornton
More information can be found at : https://insurance4dallas.com/life-insurance-companies-in-dallas/
In addition, “more than half of these companies saw an increase in premium revenue, while nearly all saw a drop in fee income, as declines in assets under management were more widespread.” This is rumored to include life insurance companies in Dallas. AM Best Associate Director Jason Hopper says “Many of the publicly traded life insurance companies have substantially reduced their product offerings in recent years due to the low interest rate environment, which made achieving targeted profit margins difficult. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have gravitated toward protection products such as indexed universal life.”
Rick Thornton, one of the top health and life insurance agents in Dallas, also pointed to another detail in the press release that states, “… with rising interest rates in 2022, L/A insurers ramped up fixed annuity production and were able to invest in higher-yielding securities and offer higher crediting rates. However, carriers began to pull back on fixed annuity sales in the latter half of 2022 to conserve capital and focus on building a more diverse product offering.” At the end of the day, Thornton said most insurers on this list will rebound in the coming years as America distances itself from COVID-19.
Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.
Rick Thornton
Insurance4Dallas
972-219-6004
RickThornton@insurance4dallas.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other
Life insurance Dallas public life and annuity GAAP insurers experience mixed growth