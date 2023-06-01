Governor Abbott Appoints University Student Regents, Representative To Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

TEXAS, June 1 - June 1, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed seven student regents to their respective universities for terms set to expire on May 31, 2024. Additionally, the Governor appointed the student representative to serve on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for a term set to expire on May 31, 2024.

Texas A&M University System

Elizabeth “Annie” Valicek of Houston is a student at West Texas A&M University pursuing a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business and economics.

Texas Southern University

Dylan Getwood of Port Arthur is pursuing a degree in health information management at Texas Southern University.

Texas State University System

Kelvin Elgar of Beaumont is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Lamar University.

Texas Woman's University

Jianna Covarelli of Providence Village is pursuing both a Bachelor of Social Work with a generalist's certification and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science with an emphasis in legal studies. She plans to attend law school after graduation.

University of Houston System

Mielad Ziaee of Houston is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with minors in biology and medicine & society from the University of Houston.

University of North Texas System

Adebola “Serah” Sulaiman of Mesquite received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Southern Methodist University and a master’s degree in Spanish Language Arts and Culture from the University of Salamanca in Spain. She is pursuing a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth.

University of Texas System

John Michael Austin of Austin received a bachelor’s degree in cognitive science from Rice University and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

Cage Sawyers of Van Alstyne received a Bachelor of Science in Public Policy with a minor in energy technology, management, and policy from Texas Christian University. He is currently pursuing a Juris Doctor from Texas A&M Law School.