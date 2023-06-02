The Wine Country Distillery Festival Returns in 2023
The Wine Country Distillery Festival Returns in 2023

The spirited festivities continue at Wine Country's only Premier Distillery Festival August 12th
The spirited festivities continue at Wine Country’s only Premier Distillery Festival.
Get ready to raise a glass and enjoy the spiritous return of the Wine Country Distillery Festival! Last year WCDF returned after a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19, and we are thrilled to announce that the festival is back with a bang for 2023, promising to be even better than ever before.
This year, we're shaking things up (again) with a location change to ensure everyone enjoys their experience. Returning to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, we’re moving to an indoor/outdoor setting. Sip and savor your favorite craft spirits in cool comfort in the Lytton Rancheria Grand Lobby, and bask in the outdoor oasis of the Nelson Family Grand Plaza, while you nosh on delectable bites and other fun treats.
But that's not all - we're thrilled to announce the return of our VIP ticket, as well as a revamped cocktail competition, Bar Fight. Partnering with local veteran mixologist, Danny O hosts Bar Fight - A Cocktail Competition! Watch some of the best mixologists in the region go head-to-head in a thrilling battle to concoct the tastiest, most creative cocktails imaginable.
As always, the festival will be a showcase of the region's finest craft distillers, artisan food and beverage purveyors, and live music. And this year, we're proud to partner with the California Invention Convention, a Northern California non-profit dedicated to providing EVERY child in California the chance to follow their natural curiosity, invent creative solutions to problems, and be inspired to achieve their highest level of personal accomplishment. “Kids Inventing Their Future”. So not only can you enjoy some top-notch spirits and entertainment, but you can also feel good about supporting a great cause.
General admission tickets are on sale starting today, June 1st, 2023. Take advantage of a special room rate at the AC Hotel, located in Historic Railroad Square in Santa Rosa, and make a weekend out of your visit to the Wine Country Distillery Festival. Need a ride? We've got you covered, too, with designated driver tickets available for just $20, as well as Uber and Lyft credits to ensure you get to and from the festival safely.
Don't miss out on the 4th Wine Country Distillery Festival - it's going to be an unforgettable experience!
ABOUT POPPY & VINE
Founded by Lindsay Musco in 2018, Poppy & Vine is a Hospitality Media Company focused on showcasing local craft brands in Wine Country and beyond. In an effort to highlight and bring awareness to the regional distilling community, Poppy & Vine created the Wine Country Distillery Festival, hosting its inaugural festival in February of 2019.
Lindsay Musco
Poppy & Vine
lindsay@poppyandvine.life
2022 Wine Country Distillery Festival - Recap