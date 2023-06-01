Manchin Announces Tokamak Energy Inc. Chosen to Help Advance the Development of Fusion Energy

Washington, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that Tokamak Energy Inc., with operations in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, has been chosen by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as one of eight companies nationwide to advance designs and research and development for fusion power plants. Fusion energy has the potential to provide abundant, safe, non-carbon emitting energy that would strengthen the United States’ energy and national security.

“This marks a pivotal point for advancing U.S. commercial fusion technology with the announcement of the first selections for the new Milestone-Based Fusion Development Program, and I could not be prouder that Tokamak Energy was picked alongside only seven other companies from around the nation to help advance the future of fusion energy. With the passage of the Energy Act of 2020 and the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, Congress provided clear bipartisan direction and support for the Department of Energy to undertake an ambitious program to develop fusion technologies to be commercially deployable in the next ten years.

“I am genuinely excited by the potential of fusion energy and technology to transform our future and contribute to our energy and national security. West Virginia has always been America’s energy powerhouse, and Tokamak is only the latest example of the Mountain State upholding our legacy and helping America remain a global energy leader,” said Chairman Manchin.

