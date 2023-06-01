Submit Release
Fourteen insurers request average 9.11% rate change for 2024 individual health insurance market

May 30, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Fourteen health insurers filed an average requested rate increase of 9.11% for Washington's individual health insurance market. The proposed plans and their rates are currently under review and final decisions will be made this fall. 

"Nearly 250,000 people in Washington state get their health coverage through our individual market,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. “I'm pleased that so many insurers are filing plans again and to see such healthy competition. Now, we'll spend the next few months closely reviewing the companies' requests and the assumptions they’re making to be sure any rate change is justified.”

People who do not get health insurance from their employer shop for health plans in the individual market. Financial subsidies that help lower monthly premiums are available, based on income, through Washington's online health insurance marketplace, www.wahealthplanfinder.org. 

An estimated 244,229 people in Washington are currently enrolled in health plans through the individual market. 

2024 Proposed rate change for Washington's individual health insurance market

Health Insurance company

Requested rate change

Inside/outside Exchange, or both

Percentage of market (Consumers effected)*

Asuris Northwest Health

-3.39%

Outside

 0.4% (1,057)

BridgeSpan Health Company

15.15%

Inside

 0.4% (1,092)

Community Health Plan of Washington

2.50%

Inside

 2.8% (6,735

Coordinated Care Corporation

5.24%

Inside

 22.9% (56,003)
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest 8.81% Both 3.2% (7,799)

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington

17.9%

Both

 22.2% (54,253)

LifeWise Health Plan of Washington 

7.81%

Inside

 10.6% (25,955)

Molina Healthcare of Washington, Inc. 

6.41%

Inside

 16.8% (41,112)

PacificSource Health Plan

7.15%

Both

 1.6% (3,917)

Premera Blue Cross

15.83%

Inside

 5.6% (13,786)

Providence Health Plan

4.69%

Outside

 0.2% (228)

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon

6.51%

Both

 2.1% (5,146)

Regence BlueShield

4.54%

Both

 9.3% (22,776)

UnitedHealthcare of Oregon, Inc. 

2.76%

Both

 1.9% (4,370)

Requested average* rate change

*based on weighted enrollment

9.11%

 

*The most recent number of enrollees available during the rate filing reviewing period.

