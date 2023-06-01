Gov. Lujan Grisham marks the start of Pride Month – Three landmark bills signed during the session solidify protections for LGBTQIA2S+ New Mexicans

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 1, 2023

Contact: Caroline Sweeney

Office of the Governor

caroline.sweeney@state.nm.us

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday celebrated the beginning of Pride Month by renewing promises to the LGBTQIA+ communities in New Mexico.

For more than 40 years, the LGBTQIA+ community in Albuquerque has marked June as the anniversary of the protests and riots at the Stonewall Inn in New York in 1975. This year, the Human Rights Alliance marks the 30th anniversary of the Pride celebration in Santa Fe and Farmington is hosting a Pride in the Park event.

Gov. Lujan Grisham continued the long tradition of activism and allyship during the last legislative session signing three bills:

HB 7: The Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Act prohibits public bodies, including local municipalities, from denying, restricting, or discriminating against an individual’s right to use or refuse reproductive health care or health care related to gender.

HB207: Broadened the scope of the Human Rights Act to include on the list of protected classes gender identity and sexual orientation.

SB13 – Enshrined in law protections for health care providers and patients in New Mexico. It codified the protections outlined in the governor’s August 2022 executive order, which included prohibiting entities within the state from sharing patient information related to reproductive health care for New Mexico patients and providers.

“As other states continue a hateful crusade of oppression, I promise our state will remain a haven for LGBTQ+ people by providing life-saving gender-affirming care and expanding the human rights act to include everyone. You are loved, you are seen, and you are welcome in New Mexico. Happy Pride, New Mexico!”

