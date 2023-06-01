Glatfelter Corporation to present at the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference on June 14th

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today announced that Thomas Fahnemann, President, and Chief Executive Officer along with Ramesh Shettigar, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer will be presenting at the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Glatfelter’s presentation will begin at 9:15 am. Eastern Time. In addition, Thomas and Ramesh will conduct one-on-one meetings with conference participants.

A copy of the Company’s presentation, along with the webcast link, will be available on Glatfelter’s Investors page located at Webcasts and Presentations - Glatfelter Engineered Materials.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high-quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s 2022 revenue was $1.5 billion with approximately 3,250 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with sixteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts:  
Investors:
 Media:
Ramesh Shettigar Eileen L. Beck
(717) 225-2746 (717) 225-2793

