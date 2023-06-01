­­­­Governor McKee Announces Appointments to Coastal Resources Management Council

RHODE ISLAND, June 1 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today announced that he has selected Joseph Russolino and Kevin Flynn to serve on the Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC). The Governor has submitted their names to the Rhode Island Senate for advice and consent.

"Protecting, preserving and developing the 420 plus miles of Rhode Island coastline is a top priority of my administration to ensure generations to come benefit from all coastal resources in a healthy ecosystem," said Governor McKee. "I am confident that the expertise and experience of both Joseph Russolini and Kevin Flynn will help further the mission and work the council has already done."

Joseph Russolino is the managing partner at Russolino & Young, LTD, a Providence CPA firm and currently serves as a member of the Warwick Harbor Management Commission. Previously, Mr. Russolino served on the East Greenwich Planning and Zoning Boards for over 20 years. Russolino received his BS and MBA in Business Administration from Bryant College.

"I am grateful to the Governor for nominating me to the CRMC. I recognize the extreme importance of our coastal resources and the Councils responsibility to preserve and protect those resources while balancing economic considerations with environmental safeguarding," Russolino said.

Kevin Flynn presently serves as vice chair of the Warwick Planning Board, and is a member of Common Cause Rhode Island and Access Point RI. Flynn retired in 2015 as the Associate Director of RI Division of Planning. He received his BA from University of Massachusetts, Amherst and Masters of Community Planning from University of Rhode Island.

"I think my background in municipal and state government will be useful in the council's ongoing efforts to properly manage the various development issues of Rhode Island's coast," Flynn said.

