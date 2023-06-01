ROKiT Studios Launches YouTube Channel Showcasing Exclusive Original Content for a Wider Audience
EINPresswire.com/ -- ROKiT Studios, a leading provider of entertainment content, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated YouTube channel, dedicated to featuring exclusive original content developed specifically for a wider and more mature audience.
Building on the success of ROKiT Flix, the recently launched streaming service featuring family- friendly content free of charge, Chairman and Founder Jonathan Kendrick revealed that their creative teams have always nurtured a passion for adult satire.
"While a large amount of our studio's focus is in developing family-friendly content, our creative teams and I have always had a passion for adult satire, and we've had a blast creating the content that will live on our YouTube channel." Said Jonathan Kendrick.
Starting from June 2nd, the ROKiT Studios YouTube channel will release new content every Monday and Thursday, ensuring subscribers and viewers have a consistent stream of fresh and engaging material to enjoy. Fans and enthusiasts can easily access the channel by searching for ROKiT Studios on YouTube or by visiting the official ROKiT Studios website at www.ROKiTStudios.com.
About ROKiT Studios: ROKiT Studios is a renowned entertainment content provider that focuses on delivering high-quality and diverse programming. With a strong emphasis on family-friendly content through their ROKiT Flix streaming service, ROKiT Studios continues to push boundaries and explore new horizons with their foray into adult-oriented satire. Founded by Chairman Jonathan Kendrick, ROKiT Studios remains committed to producing innovative and entertaining content for a wide range of audiences.
Michael Soto
Building on the success of ROKiT Flix, the recently launched streaming service featuring family- friendly content free of charge, Chairman and Founder Jonathan Kendrick revealed that their creative teams have always nurtured a passion for adult satire.
"While a large amount of our studio's focus is in developing family-friendly content, our creative teams and I have always had a passion for adult satire, and we've had a blast creating the content that will live on our YouTube channel." Said Jonathan Kendrick.
Starting from June 2nd, the ROKiT Studios YouTube channel will release new content every Monday and Thursday, ensuring subscribers and viewers have a consistent stream of fresh and engaging material to enjoy. Fans and enthusiasts can easily access the channel by searching for ROKiT Studios on YouTube or by visiting the official ROKiT Studios website at www.ROKiTStudios.com.
About ROKiT Studios: ROKiT Studios is a renowned entertainment content provider that focuses on delivering high-quality and diverse programming. With a strong emphasis on family-friendly content through their ROKiT Flix streaming service, ROKiT Studios continues to push boundaries and explore new horizons with their foray into adult-oriented satire. Founded by Chairman Jonathan Kendrick, ROKiT Studios remains committed to producing innovative and entertaining content for a wide range of audiences.
Michael Soto
ROKiT Flix
+1 3232026533
mike.soto@rokit.com