Air support to Nova Scotia continues as Stein Lake area fire remains manageable

CANADA, June 1 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – With the Stein Lake area fire remaining manageable, air tankers and support planes from New Brunswick continue to support Nova Scotia in combatting their forest fires.

“I thank our firefighters for their hard work to keep our province’s fires at bay,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “We will continue to monitor the situation in New Brunswick using all our available tools, while shifting to provide much needed assistance to our neighbours in Nova Scotia.”

Staff from the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development and other agencies continue to work on the Stein Lake area fire and monitor the situation throughout our province.

New Brunswickers are reminded to abide by the provincewide burn ban as conditions remain extremely dry. As the department continues to manage several fires across the province, aircraft sent to Nova Scotia can quickly be recalled if any weather change requires them to stay close to home.

“Our entire province remains at risk and everyone must remain vigilant,” said Higgs. “We need people to continue being cautious in their outdoor activities, and we also encourage everyone to continue supporting one another.”

New Brunswickers are encouraged to monitor the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development’s Forest Fire Watch page.

Speed limits on Highway 127 in Chamcook and Bocabec have been temporarily reduced because of reduced visibility and the large number of first responders and officials working in the area. Signs are in place and the new limits will be strictly enforced.

Information about road closures in the area is also available online at 511 New Brunswick.

01-06-23