Manchin Announces $3.3 Million to Bolster Public Health Infrastructure Across West Virginia

June 01, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,362,331 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The funding is made possible in part through the American Rescue Plan and will support statewide efforts to bolster public health infrastructure.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $3.3 million in upgrading public health infrastructure across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will support public health workforce recruitment and training efforts, strengthen public health foundational systems and boost data modernization programs. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this investment for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.”