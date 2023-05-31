From Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Mr. President!

It is my pleasure to extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan - the Independence Day.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and prosperity and progress to the friendly government and people of Azerbaijan.

Please, accept the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates

Ruler of Dubai