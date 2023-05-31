Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,703 in the last 365 days.

From Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai

AZERBAIJAN, May 31 - 31 May 2023, 17:02

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Mr. President!

It is my pleasure to extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan - the Independence Day.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and prosperity and progress to the friendly government and people of Azerbaijan.

Please, accept the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates

Ruler of Dubai

You just read:

From Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more