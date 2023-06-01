From Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the anniversary of your country’s Independence Day, I want to express to you my warm greetings and congratulations, coupled with my best wishes of continued well-being and success to Your Excellency and further prosperity and progress to your brotherly people.

With my highest consideration,

Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani

Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar