From Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar

AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - 01 June 2023, 19:06

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the anniversary of your country’s Independence Day, I want to express to you my warm greetings and congratulations, coupled with my best wishes of continued well-being and success to Your Excellency and further prosperity and progress to your brotherly people.

With my highest consideration,

Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani

Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar

