Heart on Main Street's Fundraising Success: $10,000 Raised to Rebuild Rolling Fork's Green Apple Florist
Together, we have provided financial assistance to help rebuild the Green Apple Florist and show this community's strength and resilience.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart on Main Street, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting independent retailers, is thrilled to announce that it has successfully raised $10,000 to assist the Green Apple Florist in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, in rebuilding and revitalizing its business.
Following a devastating tornado on March 24, 2023, which significantly damaged the Green Apple Florist, Heart on Main Street initiated a fundraising campaign to rally the Gift and Home Industry and provide the necessary financial assistance to restore this beloved local establishment. The campaign garnered an overwhelming response from individuals, businesses, and organizations who recognized the importance of the Green Apple Florist to the Rolling Fork community.
Heart on Main Street's campaign was tremendously successful, with donors generously contributing to the cause. The organization would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to all the individuals and entities that participated, demonstrating their commitment to preserving independent retailers and the unique character they bring to our communities.
"We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support for the Green Apple Florist," said Patrick Keiser, Executive Director of Heart on Main Street. "This achievement would not have been possible without the generosity and compassion of our friends and partners. Together, we have provided financial assistance to help rebuild the Green Apple Florist and show this community's strength and resilience."
The funds raised will enable the Green Apple Florist to repair and replace damaged equipment, refurbish their storefront, and ensure a smooth resumption of operations. The revitalization of this cherished establishment will not only benefit the business owners but also contribute to the local economy, preserve jobs, and enhance the overall appeal of Rolling Fork as a vibrant community.
Heart on Main Street remains committed to supporting local businesses and initiatives that enrich the fabric of our community. Their dedication to fostering economic growth, preserving small-town charm, and nurturing a sense of togetherness has earned them widespread acclaim.
For more information on Heart on Main Street or to donate, visit www.heartonmainstreet.org.
About Heart on Main Street:
Founded in 2022, Heart on Main Street's mission is to provide knowledge, resources, and connections to independent retailers to help them evolve and thrive in an ever-changing economy and help create more sustainable Main Street businesses in our local communities. A healthy Main Street is vital to a healthy community, and by supporting these businesses, we can create stronger local economies and stronger communities.
Heart on Main Street is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing independent retailers with the tools necessary to help create sustainable and long-lasting businesses within their communities and to help save Main Street.
