Sleep in Heavenly Peace Announces Jordan Allen to Fill Position of Executive Director
New changes for SHP bring Jordan Allen back into a leadership role to help the organization move into the next phase of growth.
With the mission of SHP being such a huge part of my life and my family's lives for the past 10 years, I am humbled to have this opportunity to serve the organization in this capacity.”TWIN FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Board of Directors meeting held May 8, 2023, the Board unanimously approved the selection of Jordan Allen to fill the position of Executive Director for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. As Founder, Luke Mickelson will continue to be a leader in Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Luke’s title will shift to Founder & Head of Development and will work hand-in-hand with Jordan to grow Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
— Jordan Allen
Jordan Allen has been a part of Sleep in Heavenly Peace since Christmastime 2012 when his childhood friend, Luke Mickelson invited him to build a bed for delivery to a local child in need. Since then, Jordan has worked hard in a variety of positions within the organization to support the mission that No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town.®
Since that first bed build and delivery, Jordan has been instrumental in the growth of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. He founded the Boise, Idaho Chapter in 2013 with his wife, Heather. Though considered a part of the board in those early years of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, his role quickly evolved into a critical leadership role in SHP in 2018 due to the rapid growth of the organization following Mike Rowe’s “Returning the Favor” episode featuring Luke and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
Jordan served as the Board Chair from 2018 through 2022. In December 2022, Jordan retired from his position as Board Chair to focus on volunteering with his local Chapter to build and deliver beds to the needy children in the Boise, ID area.
Jordan begins as the Executive Director for Sleep in Heavenly Peace today.
Of the appointment, Jordan Allen shared, “With the mission of SHP being such a huge part of my life and my family's lives for the past 10 years, I am humbled to have this opportunity to serve the organization in this capacity. It truly is a dream come true to work with my dear friend Luke, the incredible leadership team, and the amazing chapter presidents and volunteers to help serve children in need of a warm bed of their own in each of our towns.”
Luke Mickelson shared, “Jordan has been my right hand for so long. He was there in the beginning and I’m so thrilled he is ready and qualified to step up to this role of Executive Director. I know that the two of us working together can take SHP to places neither of us individually could ever hope.”
To volunteer with a chapter near you, please visit shpbeds.org
About Sleep in Heavenly Peace
At Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we fully believe that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support that a child needs. When it was brought to our attention that the need for beds went far beyond our own neighborhoods, we stepped up and took initiative. We're a national organization answering the call to a national problem. If a child needs a bed, we want to make sure they get one. No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!®
Anna Marshall
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
public.relations@shpbeds.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok