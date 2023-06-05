Riverain Technologies' ClearRead™ CT With Clear Visual Intelligence™ (CVI) Live at Pittsburgh VA Medical Center
ClearRead™ CT with CVI Improves Chest Nodule DetectionMIAMISBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverain Technologies, a medical device company revolutionizing chest imaging interpretation with Clear Visual Intelligence™ (CVI), announced today that the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center is now using ClearRead CT with CVI for chest CT imaging. ClearRead uses a unique suppression technology that goes beyond standard background-impaired imaging interpretation to reveal the actionable data in chest imaging to accurately and quickly detect nodules. ClearRead CT reduces missed nodules by 29% and reduces nodule search time by 26%.*
ClearRead CT with CVI utilizes the latest advances in deep learning for a more predictive and preventative approach to patient care. The advanced algorithm produces an unimpaired view of the chest, removing interfering normal structures, like vessels and machine noise. ClearRead CT with CVI allows radiologists to clearly, confidently, and quickly detect cardiothoracic diseases with Certainty of Search™, and they can then use ClearRead to view additional quantitative information when nodules are detected.
“The chest is one of the most challenging anatomical regions for a radiologist to read due to a multitude of diseases and imaging interpretation complexity, which is why the VA and other health systems continue to integrate ClearRead with CVI into CT imaging interpretation,” says Steve Worrell, CEO, Riverain Technologies. "With ClearRead CT, radiologists can precisely detect, characterize, and report findings to improve diagnostic accuracy and advance earlier detection.”
The Pittsburgh VA Medical Center and H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center are using ClearRead CT Suppress, Detect, and Compare on chest-related cases.
The Pittsburgh VA Medical Center is part of the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, which serves 84,910 Veterans, who are at higher risk for lung cancer than the general population. Nearly 8,000 Veterans are diagnosed with lung cancer each year, and detecting lung cancer in its earliest stages is the most effective route to treatments that improve survival rates.
As the only company offering CVI solutions in thoracic imaging, Riverain Technologies was selected to provide ClearRead CT to 22 VA hub locations and 87 spoke sites across the country, as part of the VA’s Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP).
*Lo, S. B., Freedman, M. T., Gillis, L. B., White, C. S., & Mun, S. K. (2018). JOURNAL CLUB: Computer-Aided Detection of Lung Nodules on CT With a Computerized Pulmonary Vessel Suppressed Function. American Journal of Roentgenology, 210(3), 480–488. doi: 10.2214/ajr.17.18718.
About Riverain Technologies
Riverain Technologies is on a mission to revolutionize radiology by eliminating delayed cardiothoracic disease diagnoses. Using a unique suppression technology, ClearRead solutions with CVI remove the interfering normal structures within the chest, like bones and vessels, and machine noise, which can compromise accurate and efficient diagnoses. This provides an unimpaired view that enables the radiologist to uniquely focus on the actionable data in chest imaging to precisely detect, characterize, and report findings to improve diagnostic accuracy and advance earlier intervention. For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/.
Media Contact:
Mandy Bayman
mbayman@riveraintech.com
Patty Pologruto
patty@greymattermarketing.com
Mandy Bayman
Riverain Technologies
