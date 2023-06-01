Submit Release
Highwoods to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference

Live Webcast on Tuesday, June 6, at 9:30 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announces Ted Klinck, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Company roundtable presentation during Nareit’s REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET, and will last approximately 30 minutes.

The following is a link to the webcast presentation on the Company’s website, a replay of which will be available an hour after the presentation ends.

REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference - Webcast

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

