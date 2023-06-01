PetIQ, Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming June Investor Conferences

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- EAGLE, Idaho, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced members of the management team will participate in two upcoming June investor conferences.

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 -- William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference: The presentation is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 -- Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Virtual Conference: The fireside chat is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference presentation and fireside chat will be webcasted and can be accessed live or archived over the Internet hosted at the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.PetIQ.com.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The Company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications as well as health and wellness items, which are further supported by its world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska and health and wellness manufacturing facility in Springville, Utah. The Company’s national service platform operates in over 2,600 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

Investors: katie.turner@petiq.com or 208.513.1513
Media: kara.schafer@petiq.com or 407.929.6727


