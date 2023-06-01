Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,700 in the last 365 days.

Singular Genomics to Present at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced plans to present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Dana Point, CA.

Singular Genomics’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to a live and recorded webcast of the presentation at investor.singulargenomics.com, in the News & Events section.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that develops next-generation sequencing and multiomics technologies. The commercially available G4 Sequencing Platform is a powerful, highly versatile benchtop genomic sequencer designed to produce fast and accurate results. In development, the PX system leverages Singular’s proprietary sequencing technology, applying it as an in situ readout to look at RNA and proteins in single cells and tissue. With these products, Singular Genomics’ mission is to empower researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. Visit www.singulargenomics.com for more information.

Investor Contact

Matt Clawson
949-370-8500
ir@singulargenomics.com

Media Contact

Dan Budwick, 1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Singular Genomics to Present at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more