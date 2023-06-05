EvidenceCare Adds Melinda Hancock & Novlet Mattis to Its Board of Directors
Melinda Hancock of Sentara Health and Novlet Mattis of Orlando Health join EvidenceCare’s Board of Directors.
We are honored to have Melinda and Novlet join our board. They each bring unique experience and perspective that is vital to EvidenceCare’s continued growth...”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EvidenceCare, the innovative clinical decision support company empowering better care decisions, today announced the appointment of two new board members – Melinda Hancock of Sentara Health and Novlet Mattis of Orlando Health.
Melinda Hancock, CPA, FHFMA serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Sentara Health. Novlet Mattis serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer at Orlando Health.
Hancock and Mattis join EvidenceCare’s Board of Directors on the heels of two consecutive years of exponential growth recognized by organizations such as Fierce Healthcare and INC 5000. Their addition will help EvidenceCare focus on the next chapter of developing and improving their clinical workflow products and scaling those products into more hospitals across the country.
“We are honored to have Melinda and Novlet join our board,” said Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCare. “They each bring unique experience and perspective that is vital to EvidenceCare’s continued growth and the exciting plans we have for the future.”
In her role at Sentara, Hancock oversees several teams, including internal audit, compliance, legal services, privacy, risk management, supply chain, enterprise analytics, strategy, and mergers and affiliations. Prior to joining Sentara, she served as Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer at VCU Health.
In her role at Orlando Health, Mattis provides executive leadership for information technology, digital capability supply chain, and systems that advance clinical and business strategies, digitally engage patients, providers and businesses, and optimize operational processes. Prior to joining Orlando Health, she served as VP of Information Technology at Ascension Health in St. Louis.
"I appreciate the unique opportunity to serve on the board of a company that aligns with my personal values around creating better healthcare at a lower cost,” said Hancock. “The EvidenceCare team is extremely talented and dedicated to providing clinicians with the information to provide every patient the right care, every single time. I am excited to see the positive impact EvidenceCare makes in streamlining and improving clinical decision-making."
“I am honored for this privilege to serve on EvidenceCare’s board of directors,” said Mattis. “It’s a ripe opportunity to share healthcare delivery best practices and my own experience in guiding EvidenceCare digital offerings that will be synergistic with core offerings to minimize friction for clinicians and improve operational efficiencies through digital products that differentiate healthcare delivery organizations in their marketplace.”
