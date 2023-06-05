EvidenceCare Adds Melinda Hancock & Novlet Mattis to Its Board of Directors

Melinda Hancock (pictured left) and Novlet Mattis (pictured right) EvidenceCare Logo

Melinda Hancock of Sentara Health and Novlet Mattis of Orlando Health join EvidenceCare’s Board of Directors.

We are honored to have Melinda and Novlet join our board. They each bring unique experience and perspective that is vital to EvidenceCare’s continued growth...” — Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCare