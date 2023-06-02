Gurnick Keeps Ongoing Partnership for Sacramento's Big Day of Giving 2023
A recent donation represents Gurnick Academy’s alliance with the Children's Receiving Home. “It's our mission to be a positive influence and show these young people they have choices," says Abraham Cicchetti, Sacramento Campus director.
Gurnick Academy’s Sacramento Campus joined the Children’s Receiving Home, promoting mentorship during Sacramento’s annual Big Day of Giving on May 4, 2023.SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts’ Sacramento Campus joined the Children’s Receiving Home (CRH), promoting funding and mentorship during Sacramento’s annual Big Day of Giving on May 4, 2023.
In commemoration, Abraham Cicchetti, Sacramento campus director, presented CRH a $1,000 check and a neighborly hand on behalf of the Academy. Moreover, Cicchetti continues to foster a vision of an alliance forced between the Academy and CRH.
The donation represents the Academy’s alliance with the organization almost three years ago when Cicchetti went looking to support youth in the community. At the time, CRH stood out as the cause of choice. “It is our mission to be a positive influence and show these young people that they have a choice and their circumstances do not define them,” said Cicchetti in 2020.
Since then, Cicchetti and his school have been drawing up ideas to come alongside the child-advocating entity. To date, Gurnick has provided gifts-in-kind such as supersized legos, monetary aid, Christmas toys, and gifts of time, including hosting a field trip for CRH to visit the Sacramento Campus for mentorship and friendship. The recent donation is another example of coming alongside CRH.
“I am thrilled to announce Gurnick Academy’s generous donation to the Sacramento Children Receiving Home for this year’s Day of Giving,” says Cicchetti. “As a healthcare education institution, we understand the critical need for services that support the wellbeing of children and youth in our community.”
He continues by explaining, “We believe every child deserves to feel safe, loved, and supported, and we are proud to support CRH in their mission to provide these essential services to the youth in our community. We hope it will make a meaningful impact on the lives of these children and their families.”
CRH of Sacramento provides a spectrum of services for youth in crisis across the Sacramento region. Founded in 1944 through a cooperative effort of the Junior League of Sacramento and the Rotary Club of Sacramento, CRH has risen to meet specific needs for over 76 years.1
“Gurnick’s contribution was pooled with those from other sponsors to create an impressive matching pool, which enabled us to ‘double’ donors’ gifts throughout the day,” says Danielle McGarrity, CRH Development director. According to McGarrity, monies will expand treatment services, provide for specific therapeutic needs (e.g., music therapy, art therapy, animal therapy), allow for dorm enhancements, and fund recreational activities and field trips over the summer. “Gurnick’s investment in our work enables us to provide needed mental health treatment for children and teens while maintaining a sense of normalcy and fun in their lives!” says McGarrity.
CRH raised $77,400 for Big Day of Giving this year, which occurs each year on the first Thursday in May.~
Gurnick Academy is a private academy offering quality allied health, imaging, and nursing programs operating six campuses in California with locations with remote learning options in multiple other states.
Citations
1 “What We Do and Who We Are.” n.d. Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento. Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento. (Accessed May 5, 2021.)
Cindy R Chamberlin, SEO Content Specialist
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts
+1 559-495-9246
cchamberlin@gurnick.edu