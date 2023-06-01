Ruiz Bill to Train Transit Workers on Signs of Human Trafficking Advances

Trenton – As part of larger efforts to safeguard against human trafficking, the Senate Transportation Committee advanced legislation today sponsored by Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz to require certain transit workers to complete a training course on how to handle and respond to suspected incidents of human trafficking.

“Human trafficking thrives in the shadows, but through this legislation, we shine another light to prevent this heinous crime in our state,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “Many traffickers use public transit to move victims, hiding them in plain sight. We must empower transit employees with training and safeguards for prevention to help protect the vulnerable and send a strong message to traffickers that we will not allow this on our watch.”

Under the bill, S-3520, NJ Transit, in consultation with the Commission on Human Trafficking, would be required to develop and provide a one-time training course for public transit employees on how to handle and respond to suspected human trafficking activities. They would also be required to approve a training course provided by a non-profit with expertise in this area.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 4-0.