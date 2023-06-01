Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,634 in the last 365 days.

Ruiz Bill to Train Transit Workers on Signs of Human Trafficking Advances

Trenton – As part of larger efforts to safeguard against human trafficking, the Senate Transportation Committee advanced legislation today sponsored by Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz to require certain transit workers to complete a training course on how to handle and respond to suspected incidents of human trafficking.

 

“Human trafficking thrives in the shadows, but through this legislation, we shine another light to prevent this heinous crime in our state,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “Many traffickers use public transit to move victims, hiding them in plain sight. We must empower transit employees with training and safeguards for prevention to help protect the vulnerable and send a strong message to traffickers that we will not allow this on our watch.”

 

Under the bill, S-3520, NJ Transit, in consultation with the Commission on Human Trafficking, would be required to develop and provide a one-time training course for public transit employees on how to handle and respond to suspected human trafficking activities. They would also be required to approve a training course provided by a non-profit with expertise in this area.

 

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 4-0.

You just read:

Ruiz Bill to Train Transit Workers on Signs of Human Trafficking Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more