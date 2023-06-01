Registration Opens June 5th for Maine’s 2023 Statewide Early Childhood Education Conference

Save the Date for Maine’s 2023 Statewide Early Childhood Education Conference! The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to collaborate with the Maine Association for the Education of Young Children to provide this professional learning opportunity geared to educators working across the birth to grade 3 spans. This year’s conference has an incredible lineup of keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities planned for participants gathering in Portland on October 27 & 28. Keynote speakers will be Denisha Jones, Executive Director of Defending the Early Years, and Angela Hanscom, author, and founder of TimberNook.

The call for proposals is currently open through May 31st at 5:30pm. Those interested in offering a breakout session can learn more and submit their ideas at https://maineaeyc.org/conference

A link to register will be available on Monday, June 5th

How to Register on June 5th:

Step 1: Go to https://maineaeyc.org/conference

Step 2: Click the BIG PINK BUTTON at the top of the page that says “REGISTER”

STEP 3: Follow the directions on the registration page

We can’t wait to see you in October! If you have any questions about the conference or registration, please contact MaineAEYC at conference@maineaeyc.org.