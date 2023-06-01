Abundant Life Financial Welcomes Bryan Dearolf, Wealth Advisor, to Their Team
Abundant Life Financial, a financial advisory firm located in Raleigh, North Carolina, welcomes the addition of Bryan Dearolf, Wealth Advisor, to their team.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Abundant Life Financial, a leading financial advisory firm located in Raleigh, North Carolina, is thrilled to announce the addition of Bryan Dearolf, Wealth Advisor, to their team. With an impressive background in finance and a passion for serving others, Bryan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company.
Born and raised in Tampa, Florida, Bryan's journey in finance began at a young age, being the son of a CPA who built a successful accounting practice based on Christian principles. He witnessed firsthand the importance of faithfully stewarding resources, which shaped his perspective on financial management.
After graduating with honors from the United States Naval Academy, Bryan's passion for assisting the military community in achieving financial freedom took root. During his 20 years of honorable service, he earned several advanced financial degrees and certifications, including the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) and Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®) designations, along with a Master of Business Administration (MBA).
Bryan firmly believes that the best financial counsel is rooted in biblical wisdom. His approach to serving clients as a financial guide aligns with Abundant Life Financial's commitment to helping individuals and families achieve a more abundant life. His extensive experience providing financial advice makes him a valuable asset to the company and its clients.
Outside of work, Bryan cherishes his role as a husband to his wife Krista and a father to their two children, Luke and Lexi. In his free time, he can often be found coaching and cheering on his kids at the baseball diamond or swimming pool. The family also enjoys giving back to the community through volunteer work at Cary Christian School and The Shepherd's Church. Exploring the beautiful greenway trails in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill Triangle area is another favorite pastime.
Prior to joining Abundant Life Financial, Bryan's military career was filled with exceptional achievements. Graduating from the Naval Aviator warfare program in 2005, he piloted the H-60 Seahawk helicopter aboard numerous Navy ships, providing crucial support during the Global War on Terror and Operations Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve. In addition to his flight experience, Bryan earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Florida and a master's degree in National Defense and Strategic Studies from the United States Naval War College.
Bryan's dedication and leadership were evident throughout his military service. Trained at the renowned Maritime Advanced Warfighting School, he served as a strategic and operational planner for the United States Pacific Fleet Commander in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. As his final military assignment, Bryan commanded Navy Recruiting Forces across Northern and Central California, showcasing his exceptional management skills.
His outstanding contributions earned him multiple accolades, including the Meritorious Service Medal (2), Navy Commendation Medal (2), and Navy Achievement Medal (4), among various other service, unit, and personal awards.
Abundant Life Financial is honored to welcome Bryan to their team and is confident that his expertise, integrity, and dedication to client well-being will further strengthen the firm's mission of guiding individuals and families towards financial success and abundance.
About Abundant Life Financial:
Abundant Life Financial is a leading financial advisory firm dedicated to providing personalized guidance and strategies to help individuals and families achieve financial well-being. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to integrity, the firm offers comprehensive financial planning, retirement planning, investment management, and estate planning services. By combining sound financial principles with biblical wisdom, Abundant Life Financial aims to empower clients to make wise financial decisions and live a life of abundance.
