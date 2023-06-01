Business Development Manager for the NC Craft Brewers Guild, Russ Haddad, Publishes New Book of Poetry, "Growth"
Author Russ Haddad (A.A. Winston) releases "Growth," a compilation of poems that explores life’s stages and relationships.CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Russ Haddad, also known as A.A. Winston, has released a new book of poetry titled "Growth." The book is a compilation of poems that spans three stages of his life, exploring his feelings of loss, angst, idealism, and hope through his experiences and relationships.
Haddad has had a full range of life experiences, starting with the death of his father when he was 12 years old. When not writing poetry, he is the business development manager for the NC Craft Brewers Guild. His professional background includes positions in radio, journalism, tourism, economic and community development, and public service.
Growing up in Massachusetts, Haddad rediscovered his enjoyment of putting words to paper during the COVID pandemic. He turned toward poetry accidentally, dipping his toes in the genre during high school. Poetry became his form of coping through life’s ups and downs, reinvigorating that love during the pandemic.
"During the COVID pause, I realized I had written a significant number of poems dating back to when I was a teenager," said Haddad. "They followed my life experiences and relationships through college, professional development, divorce, remarriage, and into middle age. I always wanted to be a published author and thought my poems may be relatable to others. Thus, Growth was born."
The book takes readers through three stages of Haddad's life: young and impressionable, young adulthood, and middle age. The poems explore a variety of interactions and relationships – both direct and indirect – that shaped his realizations and impressions.
"We all go through different stages in life," said Haddad. "New experiences – good, bad, indifferent – make us who we are as we age. By exploring my feelings through these poems, I hope others find them relatable. Additionally, I would like the reader to see that they are not alone if they may have gone through these experiences."
Haddad's poetry is a unique combination of vulnerability, introspection, and wit. His writing style is accessible, relatable, and thought-provoking, making it an enjoyable read for anyone who appreciates the beauty and power of poetry.
"Growth" is now available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author and his book, please visit his website.
About Russ Haddad:
Russ Haddad, 53, also known as A.A. Winston, is the business development manager for the NC Craft Brewers Guild. He has had a full range of life experiences, starting with the death of his father when he was 12 years old. When not writing poetry, he has a professional background that includes radio, journalism, tourism, economic and community development, and public service. Haddad turned toward poetry accidentally, rediscovering his love for writing during the COVID pandemic. "Growth" is his first book of poetry, which explores three stages of his life through his experiences and relationships.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 888-800-1803
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Russ Haddad on the Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford