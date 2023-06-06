Boulo Solutions Closes $1.5 Million Fundraise, Led by Naples Technology Ventures
Funds to accelerate growth plans in quest to retain working mothers
Together with Naples Technology Ventures, we are wholly committed to creating more opportunities for working mothers.”BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boulo Solutions (Boulo) has successfully placed hundreds of working mothers with forward-thinking companies for mutual benefit. This latest round of $1.5 million in funding, led by Naples Technology Ventures, will accelerate Boulo's product evolution to better serve both employers and working mothers. This includes two new affordable self-serve subscription-based offerings for employers hiring full-time, part-time and contract roles. For members, new upskilling resources will facilitate easy access for professional development allowing them to hit the ground running.
With an ambitious goal to have 1% more women in the workforce by 2030, Boulo addresses hiring pain points for employers including limited access to quality talent, leveling the playing field on employer brand visibility, time to fill, and/or consideration of non-linear work histories. All employers using Boulo embrace modern-day workforce practices including flexibility of location, hours or culture. Boulo’s platform members benefit from the unique way Boulo positions their experience through the proprietary 360° profile, community programming and upskilling opportunities.
Delphine Carter, Boulo Founder and CEO, is a seasoned product manager who brings a breadth of technical, project management and leadership experience from top tier SaaS companies to drive the success of Boulo. Her vision for Boulo was based on her own pain points as a manager, leader and working mother and of those with whom she worked. Working mothers comprise a third of the female workforce. McKinsey’s 2020 Women in the Workplace report, revealed that one in three working mothers was considering downshifting or leaving their careers. Studies show that companies with more women executives are more likely to outperform those with fewer senior women.
"Boulo’s platform is changing the way employers are hiring and providing working mothers the opportunity to have flexible working hours, accommodations needed for their busy schedules, and a positive culture within the workforce.” said Mike Abbaei, Managing Partner at NTV. “We’re excited to be supporting such a strong mission that provides sizable opportunities for working mothers. Making an investment in Boulo was the perfect fit for our NTV Prosperity Fund, which invests solely in female and minority owned companies.”
"We are excited about NTV’s investment in Boulo. Not just because of the opportunities we will create with the additional funds but also because of the introductions, thought leadership and experience they offer," said Carter.
About Boulo
Boulo is a technology and services company focused on enabling mothers to stay in and return to the workforce. Boulo has over 13,000 members that span all 50 states and has filled over 600 jobs across the US. Their customer base, focused on small to medium sized businesses in mid-sized cities across the US, seeks candidates with experience in marketing, financial services, project management, customer service, sales and administrative support. For more information go to www.boulosolutions.com
About Naples Technology Ventures
Naples Technology Ventures is a Venture Capital Firm that invests in early-stage technology and services companies. NTV looks for companies that show strong value-add and demonstrate being in emergent and/or expanding markets with both Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) and/or a Services-based model. NTV focuses on investments in Series Seed and Series A+ rounds.
For additional information visit http://www.naplestechnologyventures.com or email us at contact@naplestechnologyventures.com.
