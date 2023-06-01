Getting’ Lek-ky: A look at the unique and peculiar lives of SW Idaho’s sharp-tailed grouse

During spring, male sharp-tailed grouse gather on traditional breeding areas called leks or dancing grounds. Males go through elaborate courtship displays and vocalizations to attract a female for breeding and defend their territory on the lek from other males.

“Imagine waking up at first light and dancing and fighting for the better part of 2 hours. Now do this every day for 6-7 weeks and you get a glimpse into how male sharp-tails spend their spring,” said Borg.

This courtship routine can begin as early as mid-March and sometimes carries on into May. After a successful endeavor, chicks will hatch in late May or early June.

Fish and Game biologists count Columbian sharp-tailed grouse at leks each spring. Leks can be as few as 2 birds but there are some in the state with more than 50 males in attendance.

“Lek surveys, along with harvest data, allow us to keep a finger on the pulse of the population,” said Borg. Not all leks get counted every year but Fish and Game has documented 356 occupied leks since 2017.

So, if you find yourself in Idaho’s grasslands during the spring, keep a sharp eye and you might get to witness a courtship display unlike any you’ve seen before.