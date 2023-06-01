Submit Release
DZS Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) (“DZS”) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into whether DZS issued false and misleading statements to investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On June 1, 2023, DZS disclosed the need to restate its prior financial statements, “for the first quarter of 2023, which ended March 31, 2023. The restatement relates to timing of revenue recognition with respect to two customer projects. The value of the revenue to be restated is approximately $15 million, of which the company anticipates the majority will be recognized during the second and third quarters of 2023.”

On this news the Company’s shares fell over 30% during intraday trading on June 1, 2023.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

