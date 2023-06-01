Submit Release
Zwicker Statement in Support of ‘StayNJ’ Property Tax Relief Plan for Seniors

Trenton – Senator Andrew Zwicker (D-Middlesex/Mercer/Somerset /Hunterdon) issued the following statement in support of the “StayNJ” initiative to provide substantial property tax relief to New Jersey’s senior citizens. Senator Zwicker is a co-sponsor of the legislation introduced in the Senate today.

 

“This is a major initiative that will help make the lives of all senior citizens in New Jersey more affordable and more secure. It will provide substantial tax relief by reducing property taxes for most seniors by 50 percent, giving them the financial security to choose to stay in New Jersey.

 

“Seniors who have devoted most of their lives, jobs and careers to the state’s quality of life should be supported if they want to remain in their home communities and near their families. They have earned the dignity of affordability after the age of 65 – the property tax relief in this plan will help them keep it.”

