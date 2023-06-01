Travel Advisory: RIDOT Plans Weekend Closure of Route 6 East to Providence for the Weekend of June 9-12

Motorists strongly encouraged to use alternate routes to Providence

Starting on Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. RIDOT will temporarily close access to the Route 6/10 Connector inbound to Providence for traffic traveling on Route 6 East at Route 10. It will be closed through the weekend, reopening by 6 a.m. on Monday, June 12. During this time, RIDOT will level and pave a section of the roadway of Route 6 where it merges with Route 10.

RIDOT will establish a detour for local traffic on Route 6 East using the ramp to Route 10 South, where motorists can use the on-ramp to I-95 North (Exit 1B) toward Providence. Drivers can expect travel time delays and RIDOT strongly encourages drivers to consider alternate routes coming from Johnston and points west toward Providence, such as.

• Smithfield, and other locations in northwestern Rhode Island: Use I-295 to Route 146 South to Providence.

• Western Cranston, Scituate and other towns further west: Use Route 37 East to I-95 North to Providence.

• Johnston, North Providence and Cranston: Use major local roadways that lead into Providence.

Also during this weekend operation, Route 10 North at the Route 6/10 interchange will be reduced to one lane. Additionally, the off-ramp from Route 10 South to Union Avenue will be temporarily closed for the weekend and traffic will follow a detour using the Cranston Street exit.

This closure is the latest in a series of weekend closures to level and pave Routes 6 and 10, making uneven sections of the highway smooth and uniform through the project area.

The $410 million Route 6/10 Interchange project is the largest design-build project in RIDOT history. The interchange carries approximately 100,000 vehicles per day and is a critical east-west regional link for automobile and truck traffic between Interstates 295, 95, and 195.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Route 6/10 Interchange is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.