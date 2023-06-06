eFamilyCare is proud to work as ACAP Preferred Vendor to Support Family Caregivers of Vulnerable Populations of All Ages
We’re delighted to welcome eFamilyCare to the circle of ACAP Preferred Vendors; our member Safety Net Health Plans look forward to learning from their expertise.”SCARSDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- eFamilyCare, the industry’s leading telehealth platform solely focused on supporting family caregivers through technology and professional Care Advisers, announced today that the company is a Preferred Vendor for the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP), a national trade association headquartered in Washington, D.C. that represents 80 not-for-profit Safety Net Health Plans.
eFamilyCare uses its proprietary telehealth mobile and desktop platforms to enable expert care advisers who are social workers or nurses to coach, educate and train, provide customized information, and refer to needed resources and services to family caregivers and improve health outcomes of care recipients. eFamilyCare’s high-tech, human-touch service enables it to provide virtual support to family caregivers and aligns with ACAP’s mission to provide high-quality healthcare and strengthen its member plans’ work to improve the health and well-being of underserved populations and those with complex healthcare needs.
“The pandemic brought into sharp relief the value of telehealth as a platform to extend the capabilities of health plans to deliver needed services to their members,” said ACAP CEO Margaret A. Murray. “We’re delighted to welcome eFamilyCare to the circle of ACAP Preferred Vendors; our member Safety Net Health Plans look forward to learning from their expertise.”
"We commend ACAP on their innovative approach to member care and are delighted to begin our partnership with them," said Eric Rackow, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO of eFamilyCare. "Together, we are working to transform the health of communities, particularly vulnerable populations of all ages, collectively addressing the importance of easy-to-access virtual support for family caregivers of members."
About the Association for Community Affiliated Plans
ACAP represents 80 health plans, which collectively provide health coverage to more than 20 million people. Safety Net Health Plans serve their members through Medicaid, Medicare, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Marketplace and other publicly sponsored health programs. For more information, visit www.communityplans.net.
About eFamilyCare
eFamilyCare is an online family caregiving service that connects the caregiver with an expert care adviser dedicated to helping them care for their loved one. The care adviser helps build a personalized plan that provides ongoing support for family caregiving. eFamilyCare's Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Eric Rackow (former President of NYU Hospitals Center) saw first-hand the need to better support family caregivers of patients who were unnecessarily experiencing frequent hospitalizations. His insights led him to develop a unique model of complex chronic care management and homecare solutions nationwide. His story, like the other founders of eFamilyCare, helped to create the industry-leading platform to connect family caregivers to experts anytime, anywhere. For more information about eFamilyCare, visit www.efamilycare.com.
