2023-2024 School Year Now Available in ADVISER Person ID

The 2023-2024 school year is now available to be used when adding new student records and student file uploads in the ADVISER Person ID application within the NDE Portal.

Reminder – all public and nonpublic districts are encouraged to upload a file containing the state student IDs of all of their current students in each new school year. Having these records up to date will help with future Person ID records matching, having correct names on assessment rosters, automatically matching free lunch students in the direct certification system, and more.