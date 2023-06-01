CBP to align Hours of Operations at the East Richford Port of Entry

EAST RICHFORD, Vt – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be reducing the hours of operations for the East Richford, Vermont Port of Entry (POE) from its current operating hours of 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to align with the Glen Sutton Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) POE operating hours. CBP will continue operating two additional 24-hour POEs within 12 miles of East Richford, ensuring minimal impact on local traffic.

This reduction will allow CBP to staff the West Berkshire POE 24/7. CBP has also expanded the current hours of the North Troy POE to 24/7.

“CBP is constantly searching for better ways to serve the American people,” said Jennifer De La O, Boston Director of Field Operations. “By aligning East Richford hours of operation to match those of its CBSA counterpart, CBP will be able to redeploy those resources to expand the hours of West Berkshire, allowing CBP to better serve the local communities by ensuring staffing is at optimal levels during peak hours.”

CBP’s border security mission is led at ports of entry by CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations. CBP officers screen international travelers and cargo and search for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

eastrichfordreductioncomments@cbp.dhs.gov