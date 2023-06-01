CBP Seizes Cocaine Worth $4.1 Million from Container Arriving in San Juan

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico— U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 389 pounds (177 Kilograms) of cocaine found inside a container on board the ship M/V Lyktos arriving to Pier 15 stemming from the Dominican Republic Tuesday. The estimated street value of the seized contraband is $4.1 million.

During a routine inspection of cargo CBP Officers decided to further inspect a container containing sports drinks. Inside officers discovered seven (7) duffle bags inside the container, wedged in between cases of the declared product.

The duffle bags were wrapped in clear plastic. One of the duffle bags was open exposing bricks which tested positive to the properties of cocaine. A total of 152 bricks were removed from the duffle bags.

“Each year CBP inspects thousands of maritime containers that arrive at the port of San Juan,” said Laura Hermosillo CBP’s Acting Area Port Director of San Juan. “We are responsible for knowing what is inside to prevent contraband or products that might pose a risk to the residents of Puerto Rico, and to ensure that all proper revenues are collected.”

