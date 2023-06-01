Dr. Michael Armour of Strategic Leadership Development International to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, Mike Armour (or Doctor Mike, as he is popularly known) has compiled an exceptional leadership record in far-ranging fields of endeavor. He is a multi-dimensional achiever, and it consistently puts him demand as an executive coach, business advisor and trainer-- focused on management, leadership, cultural transformation and other aspects of enhancing performance at both individual and organizational levels.

After sharing his insights in face-to-face meetings and speaking engagements for so long, Dr. Mike recently ventured into podcasts, talking about themes top of mind in the C-Suite. He has appeared here on Close Up Radio many times and also posts videos to his updated website.

Dr. Mike holds a PhD from UCLA and has achieved triumphs in some of the most challenging leadership scenarios, and that has included turning around organizations that were headed for collapse. Therefore, he is uniquely qualified to help any organization, in any location or industry, to face challenges such as economic downturns, geographically dispersed team members, and the eroding sense of accountability in the workplace.

Sports coach and noted wit Buck Rodgers once said, “You can’t talk about leadership without talking about responsibility and accountability.” He went on to say, “Leaders must delegate responsibility and provide the freedom to make decisions and then be held accountable for the results.” This holds true in team leadership everywhere-- from sports like baseball to the highest executive ranks in business and industry.

In the June installments of his long-running radio series, Dr. Mike is going to focus on the accountability issue, including the fine distinctions between responsibility and accountability. He will also inform us why accountability is losing ground, on personal accountability vs. organizational accountability, and how various socio-political factors influence one’s sense of accountability.

For years, companies and their leaders have grappled with what accountability is, and how to achieve it more effectively. Over 80% of managers acknowledge their inability to hold others accountable successfully. So, this is a crucial concept for discussion. Be sure to hear Michael Armour’s take, and his strategies for improving a recently dismal outlook on accountability.

