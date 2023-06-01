Grupo Bafar real estate division represented by Fibra Nova, announces successful follow-on offering

/EIN News/ -- CHIHUAHUA, México, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bafar, S.A.B de C.V. (BMV: BAFARB) recognized as one of the main companies in Mexico within the food business, with an important participation in various sectors, such as agroindustrial, finance, and real estate, has announced to the investing public that its subsidiary in the real estate division, Fibra Nova (BMV: FNOVA17), has successfully carried out the follow-on of CBFIs.



This was the first public offering in Mexico where investors entered their orders 100% digitally through the GBM+ platform, where more than 21,000 orders were assigned with the participation of more than 18,000 investors.

Through this offer, Fibra Nova placed more than 2,721 million pesos with a total of 93,854,356 CBFIs at a unit price of $29.00 pesos. The settlement of the offer will take place on Friday, June 2, 2023. The subsequent public offer was carried out under the program for the placement of CBFIs and long-term trust stock certificates (CEBUREs), of Fibra Nova authorized by the National Banking and Securities Commission (the "CNBV").

For this issuance, Fibra Nova, in collaboration with GBM as sole underwriter, opened its doors to retail investors to invest in the industrial real estate sector and take advantage of the high potential that this segment currently has in Mexico, as a result of the nearshoring trend. This offer democratizes the access of retail investors through digital media to take opportunities that were previously exclusive to institutional investors and offers the possibility of being part of the growth of Fibra Nova.

This placement represents the third time that Fibra Nova has successfully gone to the capital market with GBM as underwriter, including the Initial Public Offering.

Forward looking statements

The information contained in this report may include certain statements with regarding the expected financial and operating performance of Grupo Bafar and Fibra Nova, which are based on financial information, operating levels and market conditions prevailing at date, as well as estimates by the company's management in relation to possible future events. The financial information presented has not been audited.