CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Sets the Industry Standard with its Peer-Driven, Future-Focused Executive Advisory Services

New executive-led advisory services are aimed at helping CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs and other business technology leaders to lead successfully in the C-suite, in the boardroom and with line-of-business executives

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is seeing strong interest for its peer-driven, future-focused executive advisory services that are aimed at helping CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs and other business technology leaders to lead successfully in the C-suite, in the boardroom and with line-of-business executives. These services are designed to enable business technology executives to help reimagine the business and create new business models and go-to-market strategies through a mix of peer-led insights and executive coaching sessions.







Unlike traditional analyst-led research which is typically developed by former executives who are out of touch with the macro-economic issues that are shaping the business landscape and the priorities of the C-suite, HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a distinctive set of peer-focused services that draw off the collective wisdom and real-world insights of actual practitioners – the top global CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CISOs and business technology executives who are spearheading transformational business and cultural change across their organizations.

“CIOs, CISOs and other business technology executives in the 500,000+ strong HMG community are telling us that the analyst model is stale and isn’t responsive to the ever-changing business climate,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “As we’ve seen with our Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program, which brings together the world’s pre-eminent CIOs, CDOs and CISOs to brainstorm on the top challenges and opportunities facing technology executives in their roles, the best and most actionable insights come from current technology executives – and that’s what we’re delivering.”

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services include the following services and enhancements:

The HMG Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) Service . Launched in 2010, HMG’s CELA Program is the industry’s leading peer-to-peer executive leadership community for technology executives to brainstorm together on critical business challenges and to accelerate their careers. New to the CELA service is the HMG Genius Service, a unique peer-focused subscription service in which CELA members and other service subscribers can submit inquiries regarding a particular challenge they may be facing (e.g., negotiating a global ERP licensing agreement) and be matched with an expert in the HMG network who can offer qualified advice. HMG Strategy has fielded multiple inquiries from service members who have successfully resolved a variety of organizational issues.

. Launched in 2010, HMG’s CELA Program is the industry’s leading peer-to-peer executive leadership community for technology executives to brainstorm together on critical business challenges and to accelerate their careers. New to the CELA service is the HMG Genius Service, a unique peer-focused subscription service in which CELA members and other service subscribers can submit inquiries regarding a particular challenge they may be facing (e.g., negotiating a global ERP licensing agreement) and be matched with an expert in the HMG network who can offer qualified advice. HMG Strategy has fielded multiple inquiries from service members who have successfully resolved a variety of organizational issues. The HMG Inner Circle Service. This unique subscription-based offering provides corporate business technology executives with timely and in-depth peer-driven research reports, executive profiles and roundtable discussions on the top macro-economic trends impacting enterprise businesses and C-suites today – and tomorrow.

Both services include access to the HMG Genius Service as well as executive coaching sessions designed to understand each member’s career goals along with actionable steps to help them to accelerate their career trajectory.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services, contact HMG Strategy Founder and CEO Hunter Muller at hunterm@hmgstrategy.com or Vice President of Research Tom Hoffman at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Strategy’s 2023-2024 Global Leadership Institute Awards program recognizes the industry’s top CIOs, CDOs, CISOs, CTOs, industry leaders, search executives and venture capitalists for their visionary, authentic and inclusive leadership in delivering unparalleled business value to their organizations and to the industry in an extremely challenging economic environment.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cba7652-a640-475c-9506-a364737cd530