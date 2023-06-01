21 School Districts Receive $1.3 Million in Grant Funding to Advance Digital-Age Teaching and Learning

The State Board of Education today approved 18 proposals through a competitive grant-program under the state’s Digital Learning Initiative. The state-funded grants support the development and dissemination of local innovative digital learning models. The goal of the grant program is to have effective digital learning practices spread across all North Carolina K-12 public schools.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said these grants are key to helping North Carolina’s students be better prepared to compete for high-wage, high-demand careers while supporting districts in their effort to adopt new technologies and methods for teaching.

“These grants are such a critical way we continue providing digital teaching, learning supports, and resources for North Carolina’s districts, educators, and students,” Truitt said. “I commend these districts for their support of digital innovation and desire to incorporate technology into the classroom. These grants will make a difference in the way we equip our students for the rapidly changing, technologically driven world that they will soon enter.”

Dr. Vanessa Wrenn, chief information officer for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI), echoed how these grants positively impact a student’s learning experience and better prepare them for the world ahead.

"Technology continues to play a significant role in shaping successful outcomes for students, especially as the workforce continues to be increasingly digitally driven,” Wrenn said. “It is important for students to be well versed in the latest technologies. We continue to be impressed by these schools’ innovation with their grant proposals and how the funds are used to transform student’s educational experience."

Three different types of grant opportunities were available for all public school units in North Carolina, including: Emerging Technology, Professional Learning and Impact Grants.

Twelve Emerging Technology Grants were recommended for up to $50,000. These one-year grants allow districts to use technology and develop more innovative practices within their schools. These districts are:

Edenton-Chowan Public Schools

Ashe County Schools

Grant County Public Schools

Caldwell County Schools

Vance County Schools

Columbus County Schools

Edgecombe County Public Schools

Craven County Schools

Cabarrus County Schools

Buncombe County Schools

Johnston County Public Schools

Henderson County Public Schools

Three Professional Learning Grants were recommended for up to $30,000. These one-year grants allow districts to focus on professional learning that will support innovative practices and needs:

Cabarrus County Schools

Davidson County Schools

Carteret County Public Schools

Six Impact Grants were recommended, allowing districts to facilitate the development of innovative practices and new digital teaching initiatives. Funding for the Impact grant is up to $95,000 per public school unit for a total of three years.

Three grants will be awarded beginning in the 2023-2024 school year:

Asheboro City Schools

Iredell-Statesville Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Impact Grant funding will continue for three school districts through 2025, as they were previously awarded during the 2022-23 school year:

Caldwell County Schools

Mount Airy City Schools

Davie County Schools.

The grant initiative was authorized in 2016 by the General Assembly as part of collaboration between the State Board of Education and the Friday Institute for Educational Innovation at N.C. State University to advance the state’s Digital Learning Plan. The goal of that plan is to develop a long-term strategy that sets directions and priorities, supports innovation, and provides resources to enable educators and students to benefit fully from digital-age teaching and learning.