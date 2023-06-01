Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,544 in the last 365 days.

Judicial Branch hearing participant survey to end June 30

News Item
Judicial Branch hearing participant survey to end June 30

Posted: Thursday, June 1, 2023

/mncourtsgov/media/CIOMediaLibrary/Stock%20Photos/GavelCoverPhoto1.jpg?ext=.jpg

Minnesota district court participants, including litigants, victims, attorneys, justice partners, media, and observers, are encouraged to provide feedback about a recent hearing experience through an online survey available until June 30. 
 
The survey, launched as part of the oneCourtMN Hearings Initiative (OHI) in December 2022, is collecting feedback from district court participants to guide the work being done to establish permanent strategies for remote and in-person hearings.  Since December, thousands of hearing participants have completed the survey.
 
Take the hearing participant survey
The survey should take no more than five minutes to complete and is available in English, Spanish, Somali, and Hmong.
 
Since 2021, OHI has gathered feedback from court participants, including justice partners, to help guide the framework supporting remote and in-person hearings.  During that time, new hearing-related products and services continue to be rolled out that will improve and enhance how courts serve customers.
 
Later in 2023, OHI will begin the work of analyzing data collected throughout the Initiative to help form recommendations for the appropriate use of remote hearings as part of permanent court operations and to improve in-person hearings.  By using the lessons learned and experience gained during OHI, the Minnesota Judicia Branch is transforming how the courts deliver justice and improve service to the people of Minnesota.
 
Any questions about the survey can be sent to mjbsurvey@courts.state.mn.us.
 

You just read:

Judicial Branch hearing participant survey to end June 30

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more