Judicial Branch hearing participant survey to end June 30
News Item
Judicial Branch hearing participant survey to end June 30
The survey, launched as part of the oneCourtMN Hearings Initiative (OHI) in December 2022, is collecting feedback from district court participants to guide the work being done to establish permanent strategies for remote and in-person hearings. Since December, thousands of hearing participants have completed the survey.
Take the hearing participant survey
The survey should take no more than five minutes to complete and is available in English, Spanish, Somali, and Hmong.
Since 2021, OHI has gathered feedback from court participants, including justice partners, to help guide the framework supporting remote and in-person hearings. During that time, new hearing-related products and services continue to be rolled out that will improve and enhance how courts serve customers.
Later in 2023, OHI will begin the work of analyzing data collected throughout the Initiative to help form recommendations for the appropriate use of remote hearings as part of permanent court operations and to improve in-person hearings. By using the lessons learned and experience gained during OHI, the Minnesota Judicia Branch is transforming how the courts deliver justice and improve service to the people of Minnesota.
Any questions about the survey can be sent to mjbsurvey@courts.state.mn.us.
Judicial Branch hearing participant survey to end June 30
Posted: Thursday, June 1, 2023
Minnesota district court participants, including litigants, victims, attorneys, justice partners, media, and observers, are encouraged to provide feedback about a recent hearing experience through an online survey available until June 30.
The survey, launched as part of the oneCourtMN Hearings Initiative (OHI) in December 2022, is collecting feedback from district court participants to guide the work being done to establish permanent strategies for remote and in-person hearings. Since December, thousands of hearing participants have completed the survey.
Take the hearing participant survey
The survey should take no more than five minutes to complete and is available in English, Spanish, Somali, and Hmong.
Since 2021, OHI has gathered feedback from court participants, including justice partners, to help guide the framework supporting remote and in-person hearings. During that time, new hearing-related products and services continue to be rolled out that will improve and enhance how courts serve customers.
Later in 2023, OHI will begin the work of analyzing data collected throughout the Initiative to help form recommendations for the appropriate use of remote hearings as part of permanent court operations and to improve in-person hearings. By using the lessons learned and experience gained during OHI, the Minnesota Judicia Branch is transforming how the courts deliver justice and improve service to the people of Minnesota.
Any questions about the survey can be sent to mjbsurvey@courts.state.mn.us.