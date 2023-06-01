Marty Irby Announces New Lobbying and Public Relations Firm, Capitol South

Capitol South, LLC Logo Marty Irby and President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office in 2019 Marty Irby with Carole Baskin and U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. in 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES , June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Marty Irby, one of the nation’s top lobbyists, announced the launch of Capitol South LLC, in Washington, D.C. The new firm is dedicated to providing proven winning strategies and solutions in the lobbying, advocacy, public relations, and political space.

Irby, a former Communications Director, Press Secretary, and Policy Advisor to Rep. Ed Whitfield, R-Ky. (retired), was named one of The Hill’s Top Lobbyists in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He was honored in 2020 by the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for his work to advance anti-doping legislation signed into law in 2020. Irby was also recognized by President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office on national television at the signing of the PACT Act in 2019. Most recently, Irby served as a lobbyist and as Chief Operating Officer at FreedomWorks, as well as Executive Director and Chief Lobbyist at Animal Wellness Action in Washington, D.C.

“I’m pleased to announce the establishment of Capitol South and am looking forward to doubling down in lobbying Congress and the Administration, said Marty Irby, President and CEO at Capitol South. “Passion breeds influence and we've achieved tremendous results in the past because of that passion, our proximity to the U.S. House and Senate, and persistence in achieving results.”

“Marty Irby's dedication and hard work as a lobbyist has been instrumental in securing dozens of appointments for me with key leadership in the House and Senate,” said Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, who worked with Irby to enact the Big Cat Public Safety Act in 2022. “His expertise and tenacity have been invaluable in passing the Big Cat Public Safety Act and I am incredibly grateful for his tireless efforts.”

“Marty Irby is a tireless professional who served me well during my time in Congress, leading my communication team and advancing policy through the House Energy and Commerce, Appropriations, and Agriculture Committees,” said former U.S. Rep. Ed Whitfield, R-Ky. “I have no doubt he’ll be successful in this new venture because of his work ethic, proximity to Capitol Hill, and persistence in achieving results addressing the issues he takes on.”

“It’s great to see this new venture in Washington, D.C., come to fruition," said Clay Barclay, former Co-Chair of the Young Republican National Federation. "Since the days we served together in the Mobile County Young Republicans 23 years ago, Marty has always put 100 percent into advancing the policies he's focused on. He's a rare bird with a rare work ethic in the swamp."

“I’m elated to see the establishment of Capitol South and can vouch first-hand that Marty Irby’s work ethic is second to none,” said Ben Tydings Smith, grandson of the late U.S. Sen. Joseph D. Tydings, D-MD, who worked with Irby to successfully pass the PAST Act through the U.S. House of Representatives in 2019. “My grandfather worked across party lines with Irby to help advance the PAST Act and secure an amendment to his Horse Protection Act of 1970 that we finally passed through the House in 2019, and I am proud to have been a part of that team.”

"Marty Irby is the Michael Jordan of the lobbying arena and I applaud his tireless work ethic," said Cameron Ring, founder of Veterans for Mustangs, who worked with Irby on the Veterans for Mustangs Act. "I look forward to seeing his new venture, Capitol South, thrive and flourish in our Nation’s Capital."

“Marty has a unique ability to bring unlikely allies together for a common purpose,” said Mike Eby, former Chairman of the National Dairy Producers Organization. “Our work with both farmers and advocates to reform the mandatory USDA Commodity Checkoff Programs and pass the Opportunities for Fairness in Farming Act is one such example. Working with a wide array of legislators and stakeholders on both sides of the aisle has been a key factor in Marty’s success.”

Today, Irby serves as Director and Board Secretary at the Organization for Competitive Markets in Lincoln, Nebraska; as Senior Advisor at the Animal Wellness Foundation in Los Angeles, California; and on the campaign Steering Committee for both Congresswoman Nancy Mace, R-SC-01, and Congressman Buddy Carter, R-GA-01.

A native of South Alabama, Irby grew up on a farm with horses, cattle, and other animals. As a young adult, he immersed himself in the study of politics, equines, and real estate development. He served as the chairman of the Mobile County Young Republicans and on the Mobile County Republican Executive Committee and was an active member of the Realtors Land Institute. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of South Alabama and later attended Wesley Theological Seminary.

Irby has successfully worked to pass 42 federal and state laws, and ballot initiatives including the Sunscreen Innovation Act, Safe and Accurate Food Labeling Act, the National All Schedules Prescription Electronic Reporting Reauthorization Act, Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act, Pet and Women Safety (PAWS) Act, Dog and Cat Meat Trade Prohibition Act, Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, Rescuing Animals With Rewards (RAWR) Act, Parity in Animal Cruelty Enforcement (PACE) Act, Big Cat Public Safety Act, Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act, FDA Modernization Act, Reducing Animal Testing Act, a ban on Greyhound racing in Florida, and a ban on bestiality in Kentucky, to name a few.

Irby’s written works on policy and political issues have also been published by NBC News, USA Today, The Tennessean, The Knoxville News Sentinel, Horse Nation, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Katy Christian Magazine, Penn Capital-Star, The Hill, Washington Examiner, The Washington Times, Lexington Herald-Leader, Louisville Courier-Journal, and numerous other publications across the U.S.

In 2021, Irby partnered with the director of Disney’s 2020 Black Beauty film, Ashley Avis, to produce a documentary on the plight of our iconic American wild horses being eradicated from federal lands. “Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West” features Irby discussing corruption and transparency issues within the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Commodity Checkoff Programs.

