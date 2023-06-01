Meredith Masony’s New Comedy Show “Mental Load” is Unfiltered and Hilarious

2023 Mental Load Comedy Tour

Meredith Masony Announces New Tour Date in Albany NY for Her Nationwide Comedy Tour: Mental Load

You just want to know that you're not the only one crying alone in your closet, after dealing with your fourteen year old daughter.” — Meredith Masony

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meredith Masony, the social media entrepreneur known for That’s Inappropriate and her uproarious performances from the My Name is Not Mom comedy tour, is thrilled to announce her highly anticipated nationwide comedy tour with stops in cities throughout the US, including Albany, New York.

A writer and social media influencer renowned for her unique blend of wit, observational humor, and relatable parenting topics, Meredith Masony has become a household name for moms. She is known for her ability to find humor in the ordinary and shed light on the absurdities of parenthood, marriage, and everyday life.

Meredith’s new comedy show, Mental Load, is an outrageously funny show loaded with tales of life at home with the Masony’s that will give you an unfiltered look into her life as a mom. Meredith pulls no punches when it comes to this new comedy show, promising an unforgettable laugh-out-loud experience that will have you rolling in the aisles.

Meredith said, "While connecting with many fans on social media, I love doing stand-up comedy. Being onstage live in front of an audience, creating memorable moments and sharing laughs is an incredible experience”

Whether you're a long-time fan of Meredith or have never heard of her, this comedy show is a must-see. Tickets for the Mental Load are on sale Sale now at https://meredithmasony.com/tour/. It is highly recommended to get tickets early to avoid disappointment. VIP packages and meet-and-greet opportunities are also available, offering a chance to get up close and personal with Meredith at the Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant.

Meredith Masony is an author, comedian, and social media influencer with over 4 million followers across multiple social media platforms. As a wife, a mother of three, and an emotional support person to one dog and two cats, she offers hilarious insight into life’s challenges that we can all relate to. Join Meredith’s social media family and stay connected as Meredith weaves us through an unfiltered and chaotic parenting journey.

Thigh Gaps Aren't Real...