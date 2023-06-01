Cell Therapy Global Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of ~14% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The global cell therapy market is predicted to showcase positive growth owing to the rising incidence of oncological disorders such as blood cancer and others, the increase in cases of critical limb ischemia (CLI), increasing R&D and investments for cell therapy, and growing advances in technologies used for manipulation and administration of cell therapies by leading companies such as Cipla, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, and others.

The global cell therapy market is predicted to showcase positive growth owing to the rising incidence of oncological disorders such as blood cancer and others, the increase in cases of critical limb ischemia (CLI), increasing R&D and investments for cell therapy, and growing advances in technologies used for manipulation and administration of cell therapies by leading companies such as Cipla, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, and others.

DelveInsight’s Cell Therapy Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading cell therapy companies’ market shares, challenges, cell therapy market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market cell therapy companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Cell Therapy Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global cell therapy market during the forecast period.

Notable cell therapy companies such as Cipla, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Tegoscience, Kolon TissueGene, Inc., IMMUSOFT, and several others, are currently operating in the cell therapy market.

In May 2023, BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell therapies derived from invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cells, and Artisan Bio. Inc., a precision genome engineering and drug discovery company, announced that they have signed a research and licensing agreement to accelerate the development of BrightPath's next-generation iNKT cell therapies.

In April 2023, Omisirge (omidubicel-onlv), a significantly modified allogeneic cord blood-based cell therapy, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to reduce the risk of infection in patients with blood cancer after a myeloablative treatment, such as radiation or chemotherapy.

In November 2022 AstraZeneca announced an agreement to acquire Neogene Therapeutics Inc., a global clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development, and manufacturing of next-generation T-cell receptor therapies (TCR-Ts) that offer a novel cell therapy approach for targeting cancer.

In October 2022 Century Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb entered into a strategic collaboration to develop iPSC-derived allogeneic cell therapies.

In April 2022, Kite, a Gilead Company received US FDA approval for Yescarta® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) CAR T-cell therapy for adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma that is refractory to first-line chemoimmunotherapy or that relapses within 12 months of first-line chemoimmunotherapy.

In February 2022, the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced that the company has received US FDA approval for CARVYKTI™ intended for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) after four or more prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

Cell Therapy Overview

Cell therapy is a treatment method that involves replacing diseased or malfunctioning cells with healthy functioning ones. Because of their potential to specialize in specific cells required for healing damaged or malfunctioning tissues or cells, stem cells are mostly used for such sophisticated therapies. Furthermore, cell therapy is used in the development of regenerative medicines, which is a multidisciplinary field aimed at the maintenance, improvement, or restoration of cell, tissue, or organ function using cell therapy-related methods. Cells such as blood and bone marrow cells, mature, immature, and solid tissue cells, adult stem cells, and embryonic stem cells are also commonly employed in cell therapy operations. Furthermore, transplanted cells such as induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), embryonic stem cells (ESCs), neural stem cells (NSCs), and mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are classified as autologous cell therapy and non-autologous cell therapy.





Cell Therapy Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the highest proportion of the cell therapy market in 2023, out of all regions. The cell therapy market is expected to grow significantly in the region due to the importance of key growth factors such as an increasing patient population suffering from cancer, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, the presence of key players, and among others. The increasing number of product development activities in the region will push the expansion of the cell therapy market even further. For instance, Breyanzi® (lisocabtagene maraleucel), a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2022 for the treatment of adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).

Cell Therapy Market Dynamics

Cell therapy is increasingly being used to treat blood malignancies. For example, Novartis AG’s Kymriah is the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration for adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The increase in strategic initiatives on cell therapy is also predicted to fuel the cell therapy market. For example, Century Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic collaboration in October 2022 to develop iPSC-derived allogeneic cell treatments.

Similarly, AstraZeneca announced an agreement to acquire Neogene Therapeutics Inc. in November 2022, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development, and manufacturing of next-generation T-cell receptor therapies (TCR-Ts) that provide a novel cell therapy approach for targeting cancer.

However, challenges associated with cell therapy manufacturing and the extremely high treatment cost of cell therapy may limit the overall cell therapy market growth.

Additionally, the cell therapy market was significantly impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to lockdown impositions as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, which resulted in the suspension of cell therapy research and development activities due to a lack of raw materials and required workforce. Nonetheless, the cell therapy market is in a recovery phase as a result of the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines and the resumption of activities in all sectors, including healthcare and pharmaceutical, providing ample opportunities for the cell therapy market to grow at significant revenue during the forecast period.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Base Year 2022 Cell Therapy Market CAGR ~14% Key Cell Therapy Companies Cipla, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Tegoscience, Kolon TissueGene, Inc., IMMUSOFT, among others

Cell Therapy Market Assessment

Cell Therapy Market Segmentation Cell Therapy Market Segmentation By Type: Autologous And Allogenic Cell Therapy Market Segmentation By Cell Type: Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Cell Therapy Market Segmentation By Indication: Oncological, Cardiovascular, and Others Cell Therapy Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cell Therapy Market 7 Cell Therapy Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Cell Therapy Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

