Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,585 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Statement on Decision Denying Temporary Restraining Order in Challenge to Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

06/01/2023

Attorney General Tong Statement on Decision Denying Temporary Restraining Order in Challenge to Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement regarding a decision today denying the plaintiff’s motion for a temporary restraining order in the case filed by the Connecticut Citizens Defense League seeking to repeal the state’s assault weapons ban.

In her decision, Judge Janet Bond Arterton found the plaintiffs have no standing to seek a temporary restraining order. The plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction remains pending. A second similar challenge filed by the National Association for Gun Rights also remains pending.

“We cannot and will not allow these weapons of war back into our schools, our houses of worship, our grocery stories, or on our streets. Connecticut’s assault weapons ban saves lives. It is fully lawful, has withstood legal challenge before, and I will vigorously defend it against any and every one of these baseless and reckless challenges,” said Attorney General Tong.

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Statement on Decision Denying Temporary Restraining Order in Challenge to Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more