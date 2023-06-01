Press Releases

06/01/2023

Attorney General Tong Statement on Decision Denying Temporary Restraining Order in Challenge to Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement regarding a decision today denying the plaintiff’s motion for a temporary restraining order in the case filed by the Connecticut Citizens Defense League seeking to repeal the state’s assault weapons ban.

In her decision, Judge Janet Bond Arterton found the plaintiffs have no standing to seek a temporary restraining order. The plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction remains pending. A second similar challenge filed by the National Association for Gun Rights also remains pending.

“We cannot and will not allow these weapons of war back into our schools, our houses of worship, our grocery stories, or on our streets. Connecticut’s assault weapons ban saves lives. It is fully lawful, has withstood legal challenge before, and I will vigorously defend it against any and every one of these baseless and reckless challenges,” said Attorney General Tong.

