The Steering Committee of the International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum Held Its Fourth Working Meeting in Macao

MACAU, June 1 - On 31 May, the Steering Committee of the 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum held its Fourth Working Meeting the day before the opening ceremony. Vice Minister of the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC Guo Tingting and Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government Lei Wai Nong attended the meeting and delivered remarks on the occasion.

Vice Minister Guo Tingting stated that all members have actively provided guidance and support since the establishment of the Steering Committee. In particular, over the past three years, the Steering Committee’s advice and solutions to address problems guided the Organiser to successfully organise the Forum for three consecutive years, demonstrating to the world the positive results Mainland China and Macao have achieved in efficiently coordinating the pandemic prevention and control, as well as economic and social development. Regarding the next steps of the Forum, Vice Minister Guo made three suggestions: firstly, to link up with national development strategies and support Macao in co-building a functional platform for the “Belt and Road” Initiative; secondly, to support Macao’s appropriate economic diversification and enrich the ecological chain of Macao’s MICE industry; thirdly, to serve the development needs of enterprises and support the sustainable development of the Forum.

Secretary Lei Wai Nong noted that with the meticulous guidance and concerted efforts of the Forum’s Steering Committee, the Forum has reached a new height in terms of level, scale and influence, providing new impetus for Macao’s appropriate economic diversification. In addition, Secretary Lei offered two suggestions for the Forum’s future growth: firstly, to continue to utilise Macao’s platform to better serve and integrate into the new development pattern of the country, as well as contributing to the high-quality development of the “Belt and Road” Initiative, and promoting the country’s new development pattern of “dual economic circulation”; secondly, to incorporate with the new synergistic development of Macao-Hengqin industries – “Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Space + Results Sharing”, and to promote interconnection and interoperability to enlarge the incremental market.

The meeting was chaired by the Department of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs of the Ministry of Commerce. Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Development and Reform Commission, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, which are members of the Steering Committee of the Forum, introduced the relevant work. The Organisers of the Forum, the China International Contractors Association and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, reported on the preparations of the 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum. Moreover, the meeting was also attended by representatives of the Trade Office of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau of Macao, and the Supporting Office to the Permanent Secretariat to the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao).