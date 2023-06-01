Advance presentation --- “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Mega Roadshow will unfold in Thailand tomorrow for three days to expand tourist market

MACAU, June 1 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will roll out the first large-scale promotional event in Asia for an international visitor market after the pandemic – the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Mega Roadshow in Bangkok, Thailand tomorrow (2 June) for three days in a row. The Office led a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to hold a Thailand – Macao travel trade presentation seminar in advance today (1 June) for their counterparts in Thailand to learn more about Macao’s new elements of “tourism +” and fascinating aspects as a travel destination. Ideas were exchanged to design Macao travel products catering to Thailand visitors, to tap further into the Southeast Asian market.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Vice Presidents of Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), Somchai Chomraka and Wachira Wichaiwatana, delegates of Macao’s travel trade and six major integrated resorts, as well as Thailand travel agencies and airlines participated in the occasion. The seminar engaged about 120 participants.

In her remarks, Senna Fernandes highlighted that Thailand swiftly returned to Macao’s top ten visitor-generating markets in February, as air links resumed, and MGTO launched promotional endeavours in all fronts to restart the market. These efforts have led to today’s travel trade seminar, to update Thailand’s travel trade on Macao’s tourism development, and for both sides to join hands to create products and packages tailored for Thailand travelers.

Promote Macao’s strengths as a travel destination

For the travel trade and media in Thailand, MGTO’s market representative in Thailand presented an overview of Macao’s latest tourism situation, the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” campaign for monthly city highlights and other tourism products, in the hope that participants could gain a deeper understanding of Macao’s diverse elements of “tourism +”. The seminar also featured a business networking session, facilitating exchange and cooperation between tourism industry delegates from Macao and Thailand. Together they designed Macao itineraries and related products tailored for Thailand visitors, to boost mutual visits of travelers.

Mega roadshow will unfold in Bangkok tomorrow

Ready to be unveiled in Bangkok tomorrow, the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Mega Roadshow features a variety of booths and interactive games in a colorful key visual design themed after the symbol of infinity. The six major integrated resorts from Macao will also promote their tourism facilities and new elements at their booths. Together they will launch special offers on different tourism products in concerted effort for destination marketing.

Thailand ranked as the 10th biggest source market before the pandemic

In 2019, Macao welcomed over 150,000 visitors from Thailand, which ranked as the tenth largest source market. Seizing the opportunity brought by the return of flights between Macao and Thailand, MGTO rolls out greater promotional efforts in different ways while actively organizing familiarization visits for delegations of Thailand’s travel trade, influencers and media to Macao in March and May. The delegates brought home their first-hand experience of Macao’s wonderful diversity of “tourism +” elements. Endeavors are made to ignite Thailanders’ interest in Macao as a preferred destination, to diversify international visitor source markets for tourism and economic revival.